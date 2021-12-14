Buhari Replaces Lauretta Onochie As INEC Commissioner

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the nomination of some National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners to replace the outgoing ones.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter during Tuesday’s plenary session.

The nominees are Malam Mohammed Haruna from Niger State as the North Central – National Commissioner.

They also include Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu, Delta State, National Commissioner; and Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi, Abia State, South East National Commissioner.

Also appointed are Major General A.B. Alkali (retd.) – Adamawa State, North East, National Commissioner; Professor Rada H. Gumus, Bayelsa State, South South, National Commissioner; Mr. Sam Olumeku, Ondo State, South West, National Commissioner; and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye, Ondo State, South West (Resident Electoral Commissioner.)

President Buhari also sent the names of nominees of commissioners for the National Population Commission.

The are Mr. Benedict Opong, Mrs Gloria Izofor, Barr. Mrs Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi, Dr. Bala Haliru, and Dr Iyatayo Oyetunbi.

President Buhari’s nomination of Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu as INEC commissioner representing Delta state effectively ends the hopes of Lauretta Onochie who he nominated for the same position.

However, the Senate rejected her nomination on the grounds that it flouted the principle of federal character.

Ms Onochie, currently a presidential aide, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2020 as an INEC commissioner to represent Delta State.

The appointment generated a public outcry from individuals, groups, and opposition parties who wrote petitions staged protests, and called on the Senate to reject it.

