Buhari Postpones Visit To Ogun State Indefinitely

Buhari was billed to visit the State for the commissioning of some of projects of executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun





The visit was scheduled for December 21, 2021.

Some of the projects listed for commissioning, were the Gateway City Gate, GCG; Sagamu Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta Road; Kobape Housing Estate; King’s Court Estate; and Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road.





But the government on Friday night announced postponement of the official visit.





In a statement issued on Friday in Abeokuta by Tokunbo Talabi, Secretary to Ogun State Government, the government said a new date for the visit and commissioning of some of the landmark projects.





Talabi didn’t give reason for postponement of the official visit.





“The Government regrets any inconvenience the postponement might cause the invited guests,” the statement said.





Buhari is currently attending the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey.