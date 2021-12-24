Buhari Commission’s Indimi’s Multibillion Naira Unimaid Complex

Published:

A multibillion naira complex built and donated to the University of Maiduguri by Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Indimi OFR was commissioned on Thursday December 23rd, 2021 by the President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

The purpose-built complex which boasts a suite of world class facilities will house the Muhammadu Indimi Centre for Long Distance Learning as well as the International Conference Centre. Facilities include Exam Hall, conference room, e-Resources Centre, laboratory as well as staff offices and recreational areas

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Indimi, foremost businessman, philanthropist and Executive Chairman of Oriental Energy said the complex was built and donated to the University of Maiduguri in extension of his commitment to educational excellence.

“I believe that the Centre will help the university in the way it delivers learning, training, and skills, as well as to those who will be taking their courses remotely. I thank the University for this opportunity and partnership; I will continue to support the programmes and initiatives of this great university. This project, Mr. President, is one of my token contributions to Education. I hope and pray that this will inspire others to look in the same direction.

The president in his short remarks at the event commended Alhaji Indimi for his passion and commitment to education while calling on other well-to-do Nigerians to emulate Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Indimi’s sterling example.

Borno state governor, Prof.Babagana Umara Zulum also applauded Alhaji Indimi for his generous philanthropy: “Words cannot convey the debt of our respect and gratitude to Alhaji Muhammad Indimi for his statesmanship, for his generous philanthropy especially given today’s intervention to enhance tertiary education for the people of Borno. We congratulate Alhaji Muhammad Indimi for being honoured with Mr. President’s special commissioning of his generous donation’’.

A passionate and generous philanthropist, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Indimi OFR has set up the Muhammadu Indimi Foundation (MIF) to help structure his philanthropic commitments with evident impact in areas like education, health, housing and social welfare .

