Buhari Visits Maiduguri Despite Multiple Explosions

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital, where he will be commissioning various projects. There were doubts on Thursday that Buhari will still visit the state, as three explosions rocked the city just a few hours before the president’s arrival.





The Commander-In-Chief who will now carry on with his schedule as planned will begin with the commissioning of an edifice donated by Mohammed Indimi to the University of Maiduguri.





Afterward, he will proceed to commission some projects executed by the Borno State Government including a 10km dual carriageway, a flyover, and a mega secondary school. Meanwhile, the explosions which some feared might have made the president cancel his Maiduguri trip, claimed the lives of at least four persons.





Eight other individuals were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

Share This