British Airways Resumes Airlifting Of Passengers From Nigeria

British Airways on Monday operated inbound and outbound flights out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

According to airport sources, the British carrier flew into Lagos with flight number – BA075 from London Heathrow.

It landed at the runways of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at exactly 04.55 am.

The aircraft parked at the apron at 05.09 am with 256 passengers and 14 crew members on board.

This is coming after the condemnation that follows the Ban by the British government over Omicron, the Ban even extend to Visa Applications

The carrier also airlifted Nigerian passengers from Lagos to London Heathrow.

The operations followed Sunday’s rescheduling of flights at the Lagos Airport, leading to travel chaos for many passengers that were stranded.

