Breaking : Two South West First Class Obas Died On Sunday

The Soun of Ogbomsho, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade IIl is dead.

It was gathered that Oba Oyewumi died at the early hours of Sunday in Ogbomoso.

Sources from the palace confirmed this to our correspondent but said the death has not been officially announced.

Oba Oyewumi was born on May 27, 1926 in Ogbomoso to Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi Ajagungbade Il and he ascended the throne of his father on October 24, 1973.

It was gathered that the 95-year hold monarch passed on around 1:25am on Sunday.

Oba Oyewumi, a successful trader, reigned for 48 years on the throne of his forefathers.

He was reported to have taken ill over the past few weeks before he gave up of the ghost on Sunday morning.

As of the time of filing this report, indigenes and sympathizers were thronging his palace in Ogbomoso to confirm and condole with his family.

Also the Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosumu (the producer of Village Headmaster in those days on NTA) joined his ancestors this morning in Abeokuta according to reporting reaching CKN News

No official announcement from the palace yet on his demise

