Breaking : Rochas Okorocha Son Inlaw Uche Nwosu Kidnapped During Church Service In Imo State ( Video )

CKN News can confirm the kidnapping of the former APC Gubernatorial candidate in Imo State Mr Uche Nwosu

Nwosu a son inlaw of Chief Rochas Okorocha was kidnapped by gunman from St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre by fully armed gunmen inside the church put in a car booth.

They drove him away amidst serious shooting in a video obtained by CKN News

Uche Nwosu was in the Church for the outing service of his mother who was buried during the week

No one have so far claimed responsibility for the abduction





