Breaking: Medical Doctor Allegedly Murdered By Domestic Servant In Abuja

A medical doctor has been allegedly murdered by his gateman in Abuja

"BRUTALLY TAKEN"

DR. OBIALOR IBE was brutally murdered at his home in Abuja by unknown persons. He was to leave for the United States of America shortly before his ordeal, but here's how her younger sister, Barrister Adanna Ibe ( who lives with him) told the story:

Obi was ready to leave for the the airport. His friend came to pick him up. Adanna left for work.

She later called her brother to wish him safe journey but could not reach him. After several attempts, she then called the house boy. The house boy said he left Obi at home to go out for an errand.

Adanna got worried and went back home. On reaching home, the gate was locked from the outside with a new padlock. She called the house boy again who told her where to find the new key.

She got into the house and found lifeless Obi and his friend in a pool of their own blood. They both have been stabbed several times in the chest and abdomen. His 5 month-old car, traveling luggage plus documents gone."

The FCT Police Command have not issued any statement on the incident

