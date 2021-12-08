Blood Of Those Behind My Incarceration Will Decay....Prophet Alfa Sotitobore Declares On Leaving Prison

Published:

Following the Court of Appeal judgment, which overturned the life imprisonment conviction of the founder of Sobitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa by an Ondo State High Court, the Prophet has finally left the Olokuta Correctional facility, Akure, the state capital.





While stepping out of the facility, Prophet Alfa, who rained curses on those behind his ordeal, stated that the blood and water in their body will decay.





Prophet Alfa, who perfected all his exit papers from the prison on Tuesday evening, had been in prison since December 2019 when his trial started.





The Prophet, who looked more fresh and chubby, was received at the entrance of the correctional centre by his counsel, Akinyele Omoware, as well as members of his immediate family led by his wife, Bisola.





The Prophet, who was elated, said “I’m free, I’m now a free man. God pulled me out with mercy. I’m delivered from the walls of prison. He delivered me from false accusations. God delivered from the tribulation of envy.





“I was picked from the Church straight to prison. This tribulation started on a Sunday service. I have cried to God to expose all those behind the matter. No matter how powerful they are, Jesus will expose them. The blood and water in their body will begin to decay.





“Any man or woman involved in how I was sent to prison without doing the proper investigation will soon be exposed. God I thank you, thank you Jesus.”

Share This