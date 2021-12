Published:

Three alleged bank alert fraudsters have been nabbed in Lagos

It was alleged that they have been using fake bank alerts to buy goods and even building materials worth millions of Naira from their victims

They'll send fake bank alerts, make away with the goods until they were finally apprehended .

It was gathered that they even ride in various Jeeps and cars in order deceive their victims

The trio have been handed over to the police for further investigation

