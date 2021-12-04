2023 NIGERIA's PRESIDENCY AND THE LESSONS OF UAE...50 YEARS OF DUBAI TRANSFORMATION ( Video)

Published:

GUESS LEADERS TO WATCH IN THE CHANGE OF NARRATIVE MANTRA.

Prominent Nigerians speak:

.... Former Minister of Information & immediate past President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Barr. John Nnia Nwodo.

... Business Mogul & humanitarian par excellence, Prince Engr Arthur Eze.

South East foremost Industrialist & CEO of conglomerates, Chief Cletus Ibeto.

Indeed all progressives in Nigeria are in one accord that Ebonyi State Governor, Umahi deserves a pat on the back.

SEE SOMETHING,SAY SOMETHING.

MOI&SO.... Building a City of David





Share This