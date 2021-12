Published:

Reports have it that Miss JANET FAJIMI has been kidnapped in Lagos.

18 year old Janet was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday evening at about 5.30pm at Shangisha, CMD, Magodo Lagos not too far from DSS Lagos Command office .

The vehicle registration detail of the kidnappers' was NNE-571-ZK. Anambra State , dark Sienna .

The kidnappers have made their way through Lagos Ibadan Expressway to unknown destination.

The Lagos State Police Command has not issued a statement on the incident

Share This