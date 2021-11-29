Viral Photo: There Are No Cracked Pillars At MMA2 Parking Lot... Bi-Courtney

Published:

The operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal two, Lagos, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited has reacted to a viral photo shared by journalist, Cheta Nwanze calling attention to two pillars at the parking lot of the airport terminal.





Nwanze on Twitter captioned the photo, “This is MM2's parking lot. Given the rate of building collapses in Lagos, can someone alert the right people so we don't have another disaster on our hands?”





In a statement signed by its Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Mikail Mumuni, the operator said “There are no cracked pillars at the parking lot. The person who posted the picture is obviously not well informed. This is an expansion joint and not a crack. The expansion joint is a space provided in every substantial structure that enables the building or structure to breathe."





