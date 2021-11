Published:

An unidentified man has been caught on camera destroying properties at Lagos airport for missing his flight

It could not be immediately ascertained when the incident happened

But people could be heard screaming in the background that he missed his flight

In a fury of rage ,the man was seen breaking counter glasses of the arrival before he was stopped by some people

The airport authorities have not issued a statement on the incident as at the time of going to press by CKN News





Share This