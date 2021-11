Published:

Veteran Comedian and actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe has been buried according to Islamic rites





Family and friends thronged his ikorodu residence to pay their last respect.

His colleagues such as Femi Adebayo, BOLAJI Amusan, popularly called Mr. Latin, Sunday Omobolanle, also known as Papi Luwe amongst others.

