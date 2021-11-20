US Secretary Of State Blinken, Signs New $2.17bn Development Objectives Assistance Agreement With Nigeria

Published:

US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, on Thursday, signed a new $2.17 billion Development Objectives Assistance Agreement (DOAG) to promote health, education, economic growth, stable government, and security in Nigeria.





According to a statement by the US Mission in Nigeria, the five-year DOAG underscores the shared goals of the US and Nigeria to strengthen democracy, build lasting security, and promote economic ties and diversification. Through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the United States will make funds available incrementally over the five years. As part of the agreement, the Nigerian government will contribute resources such as space, staffing, and logistical support for USAID’s portfolio of activities to ensure maximum reach and impact.





These activities, the U.S says, are designed in alignment with Nigeria’s development priorities. Speaking at the event, Onyeama thanked Blinken for showing great solidarity with Nigeria both in his personal and official capacity. “We just – we would like to thank you for what you have been doing in your new capacity in supporting Nigeria and sharing your friendship and solidarity towards Nigeria,” the minister said.





In his reaction, the US Secretary of State said his country welcomes working in ever closer ways, “because one of the things that we feel very strongly is that the big challenges all of our citizens face simply can’t be addressed by any one of us acting alone”. Blinken further stated that “there’s a greater premium than there’s ever been on working together, finding ways to cooperate. We’re all feeling that very strongly when it comes to COVID-19, and we’re grateful for the work we’ve been able to do together on that.

