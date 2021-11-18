US Secretary Of State Arrives Abuja, Meets With Buhari, Osinbajo

Published:





The United States of America Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is currently meeting with the President, Muhammadu Buhari , and the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Blinken who arrived at the Presidential Villa a few minutes before 4:00 pm, was received at the forecourt by State Chief of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure, who led him to the President’s office.

After he meets with Buhari, the Secretary of State will proceed to the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo where they will sign some agreements between Nigeria and the US.

He will thereafter address a joint session of the press at the State House Briefing Room. He will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.





