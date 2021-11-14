Two Suspected Ritualists Arrested With Fresh Human Head In Ogun, Used His Nine Month Daughter For Ritual Too

Published:

Two suspected ritualists have been arrested with a fresh human head in Ogun State, police authorities said on Sunday.The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi identified the suspects as 32-year-old Monday Karezu and 44-year-old Anagonou Kamelan, adding that they were nabbed on November 3 after a tipoff.“Upon the information, the DSP Nurudeen Gafar-led team swiftly moved to the area where the herbalist house was situated and laid ambush there,” the statement read.“Not quite two hours after being there, the two suspects arrived in a motorcycle with a bag containing the human head, and they were promptly arrested.”Upon interrogation, one of the suspects and a national of Benin Republic, Monday Karezu informed the police that he got the head from a place known as Ijale papa.The police spokesman added that further investigation revealed that Karezu is a resident of the Sabo area of Abeokuta and that the human head with him was that of a woman who died three months ago during childbirth and was buried not too far from his house.The suspect was said to have earlier killed his nine-month-old daughter and used her head for the same purpose but did not succeed.Similarly, he was accused of exhuming another corpse, removing the head, and using it for money-making ritual but failed.“The latest one that landed them in trouble was introduced to him by Anagonou kamalen a Togolese, who informed him that he knows an herbalist who can do Original money-making ritual for him with a human head.“He exhumed the corpse of the woman buried not too far to his house, cut off the head and in the company of his accomplice, took it to the herbalist house where they were apprehended before delivering it,” the police spokesman added.Reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the suspects with the view to charging them to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

