Sunday Igboho's Supporters Protest In Ibadan

Published:

Followers of the detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho have taken to the street on Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, asking the federal government to push his unconditional release.

The followers, who gathered in front of Igboho’s residence at Soka area, Ibadan later took the protest to Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The protesters carried banners with different inscriptions like “Free Sunday Igboho, he is not a terrorist”, “Igboho Ni Mi”, “Yoruba Nation now” and many others.

Speaking with newsmen at the scene, one of the leaders of the protest, Comrade Sola Olalere accused the federal government of being behind Igboho’s continuous detention adding that the case is different in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

He appealed to traditional rulers in the southwest to raise their voices and join the campaign for the release of Sunday Igboho.





He said “What we are saying to the Government is that Sunday Igboho is a freedom fighter. He is fighting for the masses.

“I am from Ibarapa and two of my siblings were kidnap, it was Sunday Igboho that liberated us and wherever Sunday Igboho leads us is where we will go.





“This message should go to them as a warning. Its a solidarity rally but we are also warning the government to free Sunday Igboho. Its possible that if they don’t listen to us, something else may happen like it did in the east.

“Bandits are killing people in the north and they are being paid handsomely with our commonwealth. Bulk of these money is even made in the southwest.





“We don’t want war, thats why Its peaceful. They should leave Igboho alone.

“We know the Nigerian government is behing Igboho’s ordeal. They should act before the Yoruba youth will rise up, we are not afraid of war

Share This