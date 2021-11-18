Ramon Adedoyin, Founder Of Oduduwa University and Polytechnic Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of OAU Student For Rituals

Published:

The Osun State Police Command has arrested Dr Ramon Adedoyin, the founder of Oduduwa University and the Polytechnic, Ile-Ife, over the death of Timothy Adegoke, a master’s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Adedoyin is also the chairman of Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife.

Reports said Adegoke was in Ile-Ife from Abuja to sit for his examination at the OAU distance learning centre, Moro, Osun State on November 5.

But nothing was heard of Adegoke, who reportedly lodged in Hilton Hotel until he was declared missing on November 7 and subsequently found dead.

Osun State police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola said six suspects who were Staff of the hotel have been arrested in connection to the student’s death.

Opalola in a statement said Adedoyin, who owns the hotel has been arrested as well.

Adegoke's body was found buried in a shallow grave in the hotel compound wrapped with the hotel's bed sheet ,some of his vital organs were missing

The police spokesperson said Adedoyin is currently in police detention, undergoing interrogation in connection with the case while awaiting the autopsy report from the hospital.

Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode thanked members of the public, especially the bereaved family, students, and management of OAU for their patience to allow the police to continue on a thorough investigation on the matter.

Olokode promised that the police is committed to ensuring that justice is done.

He noted that anyone found culpable in the investigation will be brought to justice no matter how highly placed in the country.





Share This