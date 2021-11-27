Prospective Corps Member Delivers Baby Girl At Orientation Camp

Published:

Prospective Corps Member Olayanju Eniola OY/21C/4581 has delivered a bouncing baby girl in Oyo State.

Eniola who fell into labour during her registration process at the NYSC Orientation Camp Iseyin, on Thursday 25th November 2021 was quickly rushed to the General Hospital Iseyin where she eventually put to bed the following day.

The NYSC Oyo State Coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, who was highly elated on hearing the news of safe delivery of the PCM led a delegation of Principal Camp Officials to the hospital to see how the mother and child were faring.

She commended the management of the General Hospital Iseyin for the care and support offered both the mother and the new born baby.

Ogbuogebe during the visit to the hospital presented a cash gift to the new born baby.

The husband of the Prospective Corps Member, Alfa Ismail Olayanju expressed delight at the way NYSC Oyo State effectively managed his wife's case.

He equally expressed gratitude for the show of love to the mother and the new baby.

Share This