Police Lied ; Eyes ,Body Parts Of My Brother Removed.. Slain OAU Student's Brother Opens Up

Gbade Adegoke, the elder brother of the slain Masters student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Adegoke Timothy, on Tuesday said the Osun State Police Command was lying that nothing was removed from the remains of his younger brother.





He said after the report filtered to town on Sunday, the family visited the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, and he had apologised on behalf of the Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola.





SaharaReporters reported that Adegoke, an indigene of Oyo State had travelled from Abuja to Moro, a distance learning centre of OAU and reportedly lodged at Hilton Hotel and Resort, where he reportedly died and was buried.





Opalola had on Sunday while featuring on a radio programme said that no part of the deceased’s body was removed when it was exhumed in the presence of his family members, the police and the pathologist, as being rumoured.





But reacting to the statement credited to the Osun State police spokesman, Gbade Adegoke said the PPRO was not at the spot where his brother was exhumed, querying why she had to make such remarks.





Speaking with SaharaReporters in Ibadan, Adegoke said; "The woman is suffering from mouth diarrhea. Was she at the spot where my brother was exhumed? He was butchered. His eyes were removed. His left hand side was cut suggesting his heart has been removed.





"His neck was cut which is suggesting that something has been removed from that part of his body. All we want is justice. I know whoever killed my brother must be punished. It is wickedness to kill such an innocent man.





"We are already at the hospital for autopsy and it will take about four hours. The result cannot come out today but I will update you after the autopsy."





Source : Sahara Reporters

