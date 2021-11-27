Police Kill Bandit Leader Behind Sunday's Attack On Abuja Kaduna Expressway As Govt Lifts Ban On Telecom Shutdown

Many persons were abducted while a former governorship aspirant was killed in a renewed attacks which started on Sunday.









Bandits had operated along Kaduna-Abuja road for four consecutive days.





Security sources said that the leader of the gang that operated on the road was killed in a gun battle with the police.





He was identified as Yellow Baba Arusa. A motorcycle and a rifle were said to be recovered from the gang.





Security agents were said to have laid an ambush on five bandits around Kaduna South Local Government Area where the bandits had gone to buy alcohol and pentazocine; an opioid pain medication.





However, on Friday the Kaduna State Government lifted the three-month telecommunications shutdown it imposed in October due to recent attacks by bandits along the road.





The state government had on the request of security agencies directed the National Telecommunication Commission (NCC) to shutdown telecom service in selected local government areas of the state