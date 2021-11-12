P&ID Scam: Court Adjourns Grace Taiga’s Trial Till Jan. 10, 2022

Published:

The trial of former Director, Legal Services of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Grace Taiga, an accomplice in the multiple fraud case involving Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) before Justice O.A. Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja, has been adjourned until January 10, 2022 for continuation of hearing.





At the resumed trial today, Friday, November 12, 2021, the defence counsel, Daniel Alumun, cross-examined one of the prosecution witnesses, Mohammed Ibrahim, a member of the technical committee for the reform of the oil and gas sector during the tenure of late Dr. Rilwan Lukman as petroleum minister.

Share This