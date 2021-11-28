Ortom To Benue Citizens: You Drink All Day Yet Accuse Me Of Not Adding Value To Your Lives

Published:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has accused his citizens of heaping unverified criticism on him after getting themselves drunk.

Ortom said some of them usually start drinking from early hours of the day until dusk.

He said instead of his critics to be diligent like some ethnic groups resident in the state, they rather choose to castigate him.

The governor made the remarks when he commissioned a mega Pentecostal Church, the Remnant Christian Network Embassy’s new edifice in Makurdi.

He said, “If you go round Makurdi town, our people start drinking beer from 9 am and some from there, they will go to sleep and they come back and insult the governor for not helping them to add value to their lives.

“Every new building that you see in Benue State, they say that it’s Samuel Ortom that is building; he is stealing and doing that.





In politics, people say a lot of things: blackmail, insults and intimidation, you face all sorts of things no matter what you do with the people, they always find something around.”









Share This