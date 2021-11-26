North Korea Sentences Man To Death For Smuggling ‘Squid Game’ Into Country

Published:

A North Korean has been sentenced to death for smuggling popular Netflix series, Squid Game into the country.

According to reports, the man’s cover was blown after seven students were caught watching the series, which was distributed via USB flash drives.

A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years of hard labour. Teachers, school administrators have been fired and face banishment to remote mines, reports say.

