Nkim Itong: 8 'Killed, Buried, Resurrect' During Akwa Ibom Festival

Uruan people in Akwa Ibom state have this miraculous tradition they display.

Don't get it twisted, this is tradition that have been practiced in many generations in Uruan and you will only witness this in Villages like Idu, Mbiakong and Ifiayong.

The people in the pictures are not harmed but they are getting freed from demonic spirit who have been tormenting them for ages.

In this traditional festival so many things occurs, like;

1. planting of plantain sucker and it grows that day and bear fruit that same day

2. Turning leaves to money

3. Sand metamorphosed to Cooked rice

4. Putting water into basket and none drops

5. Human killed by gunshot , buried but he will come back to the burial ground alive, etc.





Some see it as a diabolic practice but of a truth, it is the tradition of Uruan that harms no one.





This event or traditional display takes place once in every two years





Source : AkwaPoly Campus

