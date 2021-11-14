Nigerians Take To Social Media To Mourn Late Army General Killed In Borno By ISWAP

Published:

Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, who was killed alongside three other soldiers by Boko Haram in Borno State on Saturday.

Nigerians from all walks of life have taken to social media to Mourns the death of

Many of them paid their tribute to the General, they believe that this is a death too many and a big loss to the military

To them ,the fight against insurgency is becoming so fierced and they urge the military not to relent or get deterred by such huge loss.

They also send their condolences to the families of the late officers

CKN News investigation revealed that Gen Zirkusu was until his death , one of the best officers in the Nigerian military

Share This