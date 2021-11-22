N250m Donation To Orphanages: Nigerians Tear Baba Fryo To Shred Over Attack On Davido

Published:

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to rain abuses on Baba Fyro over his attack on Multiple award-winning popstar, Davido, who was recently in the news for a kind gesture towards orphans in the country.

Days ago, the iconic artiste asked his friends and fans to donate a million naira each to him for his birthday.

The singer noted that he planned to use the money to ‘clear’ his newly acquired Bentley. After two days, the FEM singer garnered about N201m which was donated to his Wema bank account.

However, in a twist of event, the singer announced that he would be adding N50m to the N201m and donating it to orphanages across Nigeria. He further inaugurated a committee that will disburse the funds.





While many Nigerians lauded the singer’s kind gesture, veteran Nigerian singer, Baba Fryo, opined that he was disappointed that the singer neglected him, ‘a known face’, in his trying times, only to gift unknown orphans N250m.





In a speech via his Instagram account, the ‘Dem Go Dey Pose’ singer said, “There is something that I have been seeing on social media that someone gifted orphanages N250m. To me, the thing is funny. I remember when I was depressed, they tagged many of my colleagues; they tagged Davido, Tuface, and others but none of them responded. It was people that have never seen me in this life, people that do not know me that responded.

“This N200m that I am hearing about and seeing on social media is surprising to me. If someone like me who is popular and well known was not helped, it is people and orphanages that no one knows that is being helped; they are been given N250m, it is so funny. I will advise Nigerians and Black people to be wise and stop all these things.





“White people do not do all these things. All what we are doing will look so funny to them. I am not saying that giving money to orphanages is a bad thing because I am an ambassador to an NGO that I do not collect a dime from. But funny enough, when I was depressed and had problems, the NGO did not respond. You see how we are. Now I am seeing N200m and they are posting it everywhere; Davido gives money to orphanages and inaugurates a five-man committee to distribute that money. Everything sounds funny to me.

“If I see someone doing good, I appreciate them; I am not saying it is a bad thing. I just want to ask people why someone like me that people know, who cried out; why did they not help the person that they know? It is the people that they do not know or can see their faces that they are helping out with N250m. Let’s all think; will we call that wickedness or ignorance?

“I tagged the Delta, Rivers and Lagos State government, none of them came to my aid. Is that wickedness or ignorance? But today I am seeing that N250m is going to be distributed to orphanages all over Nigeria. I will advise Nigerians to open their eyes.”

Nigerians who reacted to the outburst described him as an interloper and lazy artiste, who could not achieve any meaningful thing in life with his fame and money when he was the toast of the Nigerian music scene

To them if Baba Fryo had planned his life ,he wouldn't have ended up being a beggar now





Share This