Military Regains Jos Prison, Many Attackers Trapped

Published:

The latest information on Jos Correctional Centre attack reveals that some prisoners escaped, while some of their liberators lost their lives and most of them are trapped in Correctional Centre by joint security operation of the Operation Safe Haven, which surrounded the prison and its environs.





Sources from the prison said the attackers succeeded in freeing some of the inmates and have lost their lives in the process while most of them are trapped with no exit routes; and have ran out of ammunition leading to cease fire on their side.

A source hinted that one of the escapees or attackers was beaten to a pulp in Jenta Adamu,Jos.

It is said according to the sources that the gun duel has stopped while stock taking has begun.

This was a press statement from Prison Authorities

GOOD NEWS: Gun men Trapped inside Jos Custodial Centre after Attacking the Facility





The Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State came under attack by gunmen who reportedly stormed the facility in large number with sophisticated weapons.





The invaders were said to have arrived at the Custodial Center at about 1720hrs and immediately made for the main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.





Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area.





Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the center.





The situation is presently under control as the attackers firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies. Update will be made available as event unfolds.





Francis Enobore, MNIPR, mni

Controller of Corrections (PRO)

For: Controller-General of Corrections

28th November, 2021

Share This