Meet ABSU Best Graduating Law Student, Bags First Class

Mr Ben Udechukwu has emerged as Abia State University best graduating Law Student .

He bagged a first class with a CGPA of 4.63.

He was the cynosure of all eyes at the 27th & 28th Convocation of the University on Friday

With this feat Mr Udechukwu won the following prizes

Winner: Onyebuchi Ememanka's N500,000 prize for the BEST GRADUATIING STUDENT

Winner: Chief Ume Kalu SAN's N150,000 prize for the Best Graduating Student

Winner: Dr. Uchenna Emelonye's N100,000 prize for the Best Student in HUMAN RIGHTS LAW

Winner: Late Chief P.S. Owunna's N100,000 prize for the Best Graduating Student

