Saturday, 13 November 2021

Meet ABSU Best Graduating Law Student, Bags First Class

Published: November 13, 2021


 Mr Ben Udechukwu has emerged as Abia State University best graduating Law Student .

He bagged a first class with a CGPA of 4.63.

He was the cynosure of all eyes at the  27th & 28th Convocation of the University on Friday 

With this feat Mr Udechukwu won the following prizes 

Winner: Onyebuchi Ememanka's N500,000 prize for the BEST GRADUATIING STUDENT 

Winner: Chief Ume Kalu SAN's N150,000 prize for the Best Graduating Student 

Winner: Dr. Uchenna  Emelonye's N100,000 prize for the Best Student in HUMAN RIGHTS LAW

Winner:  Late Chief  P.S. Owunna's N100,000 prize for the Best Graduating Student


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: