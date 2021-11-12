Mary Odili's House Raid : Thisday Newspaper Denies Stanley Nkwazema

Published:

A journalist, Stanley Nkwazema, who was paraded alongside others for allegedly invading the home of Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili, has been disowned by THISDAY Newspapers.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the newspaper in a statement signed by its Managing Editor, Bolaji Adebiyi, titled, ‘Disclaimer: Stanley Nkwazema is Not Our Staff/Contributing Editor.’

The statement, which noted that the journalist resigned 15 years ago, said the newspaper had no hand in the invasion of the home of the judge.

The statement reads, “The attention of the management of THISDAY Newspapers has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Mr. Stanley Nkwazema, one of those suspected to have invaded the home of Justice Mary Odili claimed to be a staff and Contributing Editor of THISDAY.

“Contrary to his claim, Mr. Nkwazema is neither a Staff of THISDAY nor a Contributing Editor. He was a Sports Correspondent and resigned more than 15 years ago.

“However, occasionally, he, like hundreds of other readers of the newspaper, sends for publication, articles and analyses and is usually obliged, a privilege THISDAY gives to some of its ex-staff. That does not in any way make him a staff and contributing Editor of THISDAY.

“Since his resignation, THISDAY had at no time contracted Mr. Nkwazema to investigate any story, and we know nothing of his alleged investigation of a story leading to the raid of the residence of Hon. Justice Odili.”

According to the newspaper, "police authorities and the general public should, therefore, note that Mr. Nkwazema, whatever may be his involvement in this matter, was not acting on behalf of THISDAY in any shape or form."

