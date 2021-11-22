Man Survives Colon Cancer,Marries Lady That Stood By Him

A lady took care of him and today they are happily married

Read the testimony

Christ is indeed the King and am glad to be part of this testimony in the life of Suleiman who is now married to the lady of his dreams and who stood by him in his dark moments .





Photo 1: Shows Suleman dying of Colon Cancer at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital . He was abandoned to his fate but Christ never abandoned him .





Photo 2: The Street Journalist having an interview with Suleman at his residence in Jos. He was in dire pain while speaking to me. However, the interview brought him to limelight as over 3 million Naira was raised for him.





Photo3: Shows Suleiman and The Street Journalist shortly after his second surgery at his apartment in Jos.





Photo4: Shows Suleman and his wife at their wedding ceremony that took place at Living Faith Church, Jos North, Plateau State





They are now Mr and Mrs Suleiman Momoh and Sulieman is hale and hearty now





This is the end of my testimony.







