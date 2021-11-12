Man Arrested In Enugu With His Pastor For Killing Son For Money Ritual

Published:

A man, Chidi Onyishi, has allegedly killed his seven-year-old son, Chimdalu, for a money ritual.

The Enugu State Police Command, while confirming the incident on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested along with a visually-impaired pastor, Okeke Eneokwor, who allegedly led him to commit the crime.

It was gathered that the 36-year-old killed the boy on October 20, 2021.

Two days later, he was said to have reported to the police that his son was missing.

Following an investigation, police operatives attached to the Central Police Station on Saturday, November 6, arrested Chidi.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said Chidi, who lives on Taylor Avenue, Coal Camp, Enugu, killed the boy and buried him in a shallow grave at the bank of a stream in Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.

After confessing to the crime, Chidi reportedly led police operatives to arrest his accomplice, Eneokwor.

“He also led police operatives and a medical team to a stream in Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, where the decomposing corpse of the minor was exhumed from a shallow grave, after he and his cohort murdered and buried the child on October 20, 2021.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the State CID, Enugu, to conduct a thorough and conclusive investigation that will lead to the prosecution of everyone found culpable in the act.

“He also called on residents of the state to remain vigilant, law-abiding and promptly report criminals and their activities to the nearest police station or by calling the command’s emergency hotlines,” Ndukwe added.

