Less than 48 hours after the conclusion of the Anambra gubernatorial election, a popular Youth leader and three others have been killed in the state

The national Youth President of Ogidi community Anambra state, Ogomegbunam Aniekwena and 3 Others were shot dead by unknown gunmen on Wednesday

The circumstances leading to their killing was unknown by CKN News as at the time of going to press

The Anambra State Police Command have not issued any statement on the incident

