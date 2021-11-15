Lead City University Faculty Of Law Makes History As Five Bag First Class

Published:

History was made on Sunday as five students of the Faculty of Law Lead City University Ibadan bagged first class.

The feat was achieved at the 14th convocation ceremony of the University held at the school premises

It is the first time the school is producing such number of first class graduands from the Faculty.

Infact the school have produced only one first class graduand in the past .

The Vice Chancellor of Lead City University Prof Kabiru Adeyemo while speaking to CKN News exclusively at the ceremony attributed the success to the hard work of the staff as well as the students of the University.

According to him , Lead City University has taken its rightful place in Nigeria's academic space which is why its students excel in all level of academic pursuance and wherever they find themselves after graduation.

A member of staff of the Faculty of Law who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity stated that the full accreditation granted the Faculty has seen it excelled as one of the best Faculty of Law in all Nigerian universities.

CKN learnt that one of the graduand of the school was recently adjudged as the second overall best student in Civil Proceedings at the Nigerian Law School.

Those that bagged first class were

Igwilo Mary Ann Adaora

Ogunsanwo Simileoluwa Eritomiwa

Akinlose Ademola Abidemi

Oladosu Al-Mubaraq Ayokunle

Arowojeun Davies Oluwatomisin

A total of 103 students graduated from the Faculty

The Acting Dean of the Faculty Dr Mrs Foluke O Abimbola was not available for comments as at the time of going to press

Lead City University Faculty of Law currently runs undergraduate and postgraduate Law degree programmes ( LLB, LLM and PhD)

