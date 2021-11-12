IPOB Orders Arrest Of Those Enforcing Monday Sit-at-home Order

Published:

The Indigenous People of Biafra has ordered the arrest of Monday sit-at-home enforcers in the South-East.





“Anyone caught adding to the pain of our people in the name of enforcing Monday sit-at-home order will be treated as the enemy that he or she is.





We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home to desist because if we lay hold on them they will eternally regret their evil actions.





IPOB in the statement on Thursday said, “Nobody has the powers to enforce the same suspended sit-at-home using the name of IPOB. Such a person is an impostor working for the killing squad of the Nigerian DSS and Nigerian security agencies and should be treated as such if apprehended.





“The only day sit-at-home will be observed in Biafraland is when our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is appearing in court, and we shall, as usual, make it public for all to know, " IPOB said.

