I Did It Only Twice....34 Year Old Man Who Raped 10 Year Old Friend's Daughter Confesses

A 34-year- old married man, Godwin Iroro, arrested for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 10 year old daughter in Ajegunle, Lagos State, has admitted that he only defiled the little girl two times.

The suspect, in his argument, at the station, urged the investigating police Officer (IPO) to dismiss claims by the victim’s father who alleged that he had canal knowledge of the little girl severally.



“I only had sex with the girl twice and not severally as claimed” he told the police at Ajegunle Police station, Lagos.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the suspect was arrested by police detectives attached to the Ajegunle Division for defiling his friend’s 10-year-old daughter (name withheld).

Ajisebutu explained that the suspect was arrested on November 25, 2021 following a complaint lodged at the Police Station by the victim’s father, Chukwudi Chime.

The State Police Public Relations Officer said the victim’s father claimed that he notices the unusual and awkward movements of his daughter which made him probed to know what had happened to her.

“The little girl when questioned, disclosed that her father’s friend, a father of four who also lives in the same house at 5, Iyalode Street, Ajegunle, Lagos, had carnal knowledge of her when her father was not at home.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both men are separated from their wives. While the victim lives with her father at the above address, the suspect’s four children live with their mother in Asaba, Delta State.

“The suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil. He also confessed to have sexually abused the little girl only twice before the evil was uncovered.

“Angered by the beastly attitude of the paedophile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, immediately directed that he should be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Police Command for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

“The CP warns such licentious men who would not keep their restless manhoods in check to desist from such contemptible act or face the grave consequences” he added.

