Gov Umahi Announces 14 Medical School Scholarship At His PA Wedding

The Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE has announced a scholarship for fourteen indigenes of the State to study Medicine at the newly built David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Uburu.





Governor Umahi made the announcement during the wedding between his Personal Assistant, former Miss Janey Nnenna Umahi, and her soulmate Stanley Kamani at Bethel City Church, Abakaliki on Saturday.





He said 13 of the fourteen prospective beneficiaries of the scholarship would be drawn from the best of the thirteen Local Government Areas while the additional slot is for the host Community.





"We have a scholarship scheme but one-off for the King David University of Medical Sciences, the best for each Local Government Area who will be examined and the best students would be given the scholarship to study Medicine for five years."





The governor while noting that the scholarship would cost the State Government over two hundred million naira, expressed hope that the beneficiaries would add to medical personnel available to cater for the health needs of Ebonyi people and beyond.





He congratulated the couple on their successful wedding and prayed to God to bless them abundantly.





"Let me congratulate Stanley and the wife for a very beautiful wedding today, I congratulate the families for the miracle that has taken place today. I continue to tell our spiritual Leaders that every good or bad leader comes from God.





"It is important to warn the young men who think that the only way to rise is to bring people down, whatever one sow he shall reap.





"The way and manner God brought us to leadership is not what we have to joke with, very exceptional and we are not going to change.





"There is the need, to be honest about Christianity, I have looked through many homes in my Community and other homes, the moment the man leaves his home to other homes, the marriage is dead.”





He advised women to always show respect and courtesy to their husbands for the peace of their homes.





In an exaltation, the Officiating Clergy, Reverend Philip Chinagorom advised the couple to love and cherish each other to ensure the longevity of their marriage.





"If you don't understand the mysteries of marriage, you won't understand its beauty, marriage is very beautiful, marriage is not complicated, what we are looking for in marriage is not too much."









