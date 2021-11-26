Glo Has Made Our Christmas ...Winners of Joy Unlimited Extravaganza

Published:

The winners in Globacom’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion who were presented their prizes in Enugu on Thursday said the national telecommunications company has made the forthcoming Christmas a memorable one for them.





A total of 74 lucky subscribers received their prizes at the event held at Gloworld, Ogui Road, Enugu. 26 winners went home with smart television sets, 26 others carted home power generators while another 22 lucky subscribers smiled home with refrigerators.





One of the overjoyed generator winners and self-employed man, Patrick Ogwuazor, from Enugu, declared that it was the best thing to happen to him in recent time. “The news brightened my mood after a hard day’s job. I had been planning to buy a generator and now Glo has made my Christmas complete. I am assured of enjoying my celebration with constant power supply”.





Augustine Afoso, an Enugu-based builder who won a TV set, stated that he was extremely happy with Globacom for coming to his aid. “My dad had told me to buy a new TV for him as his Christmas present. I had been wondering how to raise the money for it and now God has used Glo to answer my prayers. This means a lot to me”.





Similarly, Francis Ejiofor, who works with the National Gallery of Arts in Enugu and a refrigerator winner, said, Glo has brought joy to him and his family: “What a beautiful way to start the Christmas. I am overwhelmed with happiness and I thank Glo for what they have done for me today”.





Mabel Ogbuinya, an Nsukka-based businesswoman, also expressed gratitude to Globacom after receiving her refrigerator. “This is a perfect Christmas gift for me, it will be very useful at home. Thank you Glo.”





Globacom’s Regional Manager, South East, Mike Ehumadu, said winners to emerge from subsequent draws would receive their prizes at similar events to be held in Ibadan on December 2, Port-Harcourt on December 9, while Abuja and Jos will host the event on December 16. Other cities where presentation ceremonies will be held are Benin on December 23, Akure on January 6, Asaba on January 13, Kano on January 20, Uyo on January 27, and Owerri and Abuja (second presentation) on February 3 and Lagos and Ibadan (second presentations) on February 10.





Guests who attended the event in Enugu included the state Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Bar. Chidi Aroh; the President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sir. Emeka Nwandu; Managing Director, Assistant Director and Zonal Coordinator of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Oliver Madukwe; Enugu State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr. Ikenna Ezeugwu; Chairman of Ogbete Main Market Traders Association, Hon. Cosmos Ezeugwu; Nollywood greats, Patience Ozokwor and Victor Osuagwu.





Last week in Lagos, over 200 winners who emerged from the first draw of the promotion received their prizes. Globacom said the promo was launched to give subscribers opportunity to win mouth-watering prizes including 5 brand new Kia cars to be won every month, as well as 100 appliances, including television sets, fridges and generators, to be won every week, in addition to 5,000 freebies to be won in the daily draws.





For subscribers to be eligible to win in the promo, they will be required to make a total recharge of N500 in a week (that is Monday to Sunday) to qualify for the weekly draws, while a total recharge of N2, 000 in a calendar month qualifies a subscriber for the monthly draws to win any of the car prizes. Customers can participate in the promo by dialing *611# on the Glo network, Ehumadu explained.

Share This