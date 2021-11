Published:

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa; Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dinyadi; Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and Head of NCB, Abuja, Assistant Inspector General of Police Garba Umar were among the Nigerian delegation at the 89th Interpol General Assembly, November 23-25, 2021, in Istanbul, Turkey.

