EFCC Arrests Man For $200,000 Cryptocurrency Fraud In Lagos

Published:

Operatives of the EFCC, Lagos Zonal Command, have arrested one Precious Ofure Omonkhoa for an alleged bitcoin investment scam.





Omonkhoa was arrested on November 8, 2021 in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission about his illegal activities.





He allegedly posed as Moshem Cnich, a Swedish national, to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard- earned money by claiming that he runs a bitcoin scheme, where people invest money to make huge returns.

Share This