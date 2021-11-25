EFCC Arraigns University Deputy Bursar For Fraud

Published:





The EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Command, on Tuesday November 23 , 2021 arraigned one Ilyasu Abdulrauf Bello before Justice Darius Khobo of the State High Court, Kaduna on a one count charge bordering on receipt of gratification worth over six million naira.





Ilyasu who doubles as the Deputy Bursar, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Acting Chairman of the university’s chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), allegedly took advantage of his office to siphon part of the funds in the Association's welfare account.





Investigation revealed that there were several unauthorized withdrawals which were done without the knowledge of other members of the association.

