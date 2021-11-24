Ebonyi Man Mocks Sen. Obinna Ogba For "Fixing Street Lights" Inside Bush As Constituency Project

Published:

A Senator from Ebonyi State has been taking to task for installing Street lights in Bush paths as constituency projects in his community

Sounding comical , an indigene of the community posted this on social media

Planting a suppose street lights inside heavy bush.(No be Juju be that?).

What if snakes and other dangerous wild animals bites these guys fixing these things now? What will they tell their mothers? Let my senator be aware that all the animals in the animal kingdom is not happy with him. For fixing lights in their territory and distracting their nights meetings.

Worst still is that the street lights was tested and powdered with small Tiger Generator.

Do you know that each of the standing light pole there, had a separate billboard mounted beside it.

When I thought I have seen it all in Ebonyi State. Ishielu people, After one week if any of the bulbs in those sticks he called street lights blinks eyes again. You people should buy a dog and name it after me."........ he wrote





Share This