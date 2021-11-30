COVID-19: Last-Minute Rush As FG Bars Unvaccinated Workers From Office Dec 1

Published:

Hundreds of federal civil servants especially in Abuja are rushing to hospitals and designated centres to take the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of tomorrow’s deadline

This is in the wake of the ravaging effect of another COVID-19 variant named Omicron, which puts the world on red alert as many countries contemplate closing their borders and restricting movements.

The federal government had months ago announced that workers who were yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be denied access into government offices from tomorrow, December 1, 2021.

Our correspondents who went round Abuja saw hundreds of civil servants rushing to get the jab as many centres recorded a high influx of civil servants.

An anonymous source at the Federal Secretariat vaccination centre said many people were rushing to be vaccinated.

“So far, we have been able to vaccinate dozens of civil servants and their family members with the Astrazeneca and Modena today. Also, we have been able to administer the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine to many people today. The second jab is administered eight weeks after the first jab,” the health worker said

