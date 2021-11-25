Controversy Trails Bishop Who Married 18-Year-Old Choir Member As Second Wife In Akwa Ibom

Published:

Controversy has continued to trail the General Overseer of the Way of Salvation Church of Jesus Christ, Calabar, Apostle Peter Tom Udofia, who has married a 18-year-old choir member of his church as a second wife.

According to report, Udofia, 63, married Sister Blessing Jeremiah Esu in Ikot Akpang Ikpong, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State at the weekend

Bishop married Blessing despite being married to his first wife whom he never divorced and who still living with him

Many who spoke on the matter said the Bishop is making a caricature of the Bible which he preaches

Share This