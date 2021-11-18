Buhari Speaks On #ENDSARS Report

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the report of the panel the Lagos State government set up to probe police brutality.

After the violence that broke out during the protest which held for weeks at Lekki tollgate in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had set up a panel to look into issues that happened.

The panel had submitted its report to the governor on Monday and since then a lot of issues have been flying around.

According to a leaked report of the panel, soldiers and police were indicted while it was said that the panel established that some persons were killed.

Human rights activists, government critics, the international community are among those who have asked the Nigerian government to act on the report of the panel.

Speaking during a meeting with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, Buhari said Buhari said the federal government will take up the report after Lagos has concluded work on it.

“So many state governments are involved, and have given different terms of reference to the probe panels,” Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari to have said.

“We at the Federal have to wait for the steps taken by the states, and we have to allow the system to work. We can’t impose ideas on them. Federal Government has to wait for the reaction of the states.”

