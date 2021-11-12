Breaking :Missing Vanguard Reporter, Tordue Salem Found Dead

Published:

Tordue Salem, an Abuja-based reporter of Vanguard, who went missing last month, has been found dead.

The newspaper disclosed this in a report, saying details of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of his corpse were sketchy.

The deceased was a National Assembly correspondent of the newspaper, who covered the House of Representatives.

He was last seen around Total filling station, close to the Force headquarters, Abuja, on October 13, 2021.

Some persons have reportedly been arrested in connection with his disappearance.

Among then is one Prince Enyenihi, who was said to have contacted the deceased’s wife to demand a N100 million ransom.

“If you don’t pay, Tordue will be killed in seven days. For more information, call this number,” Enyenihi was said to have said in a text message sent to Salem’s wife.

The campaign for his release generated a huge attention but one of the most touching part was the letter his daughter wrote to him two weeks after his departure.

In the letter reproduced by the deceased’s sister, the daughter wrote, “Dear Daddy, I miss you, I love you everyday. Love. Avaana.”





