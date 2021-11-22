Breaking :Lagos RRS Arrests Five in Ajah with Guns, ammunition

Published:

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested 5 suspects in connection with a pump action gun, a locally made revolver and 21 live cartridges just as it deploys Security Strategy for the festive period.





The suspects: Ayomide Adeolu (24), Quam Olanrewaju (19), Oladele Giwa (16) Basit Adams (17) and Ayinde Abibat (20), were heading to Langbasa after a rendezvous at Alpha Beach, Lekki.





The suspects were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, when operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) acting on credible intelligence intercepted a RAV4, 2018 model, with a customized number plate 'TEPAOJE' in Ajah, Lekki, Lagos.





The officers after interrogating the suspects thereafter searched and recovered a pump action gun, a locally made revolver and 21 live cartridge from their vehicle.





The driver of the vehicle, Ayomide Adeolu, has made useful statement that would assist the police in the arrest of more suspects in connection with the arms and ammunition.





Commander RRS CSP Yinka Egbeyemi has transferred the case to CP's Special Squad on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

