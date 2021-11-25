Breaking: Controversial Activist Who Dragged CNN , Journalists To Court For " Attacking " Buhari Burnt To Death In Anambra

Published:

Controversial human rights activist, Mr Kenechukwu Okeke, who is a strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari has been killed in Anambra State.

Okeke was said to have been macheted to death by his attackers numbering seven.

The controversial activist who had dragged many celebrities and media outfits, including CNN to court for defaming President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration was killed in Nkpor, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

A family member of the human rights activist, who gave a graphic details of how he was gruesomely murdered at his compound, said a keg of fuel was poured on him before he was lit up and left to burn to death.

He was killed in the presence of his wife, Mrs Blessing Odinakachi Okeke and his little daughter.





Share This